DALTON, GA – The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) is excited to announce a significant enhancement to its membership model with the launch of the Premium Plus Membership. This announcement follows the successful implementation of free membership for Primary members—professional flooring dealers, inspectors, cleaners, designers—for the first time in 2020, a move that vastly expanded its advocacy and influence within the industry. This new tier aims to further empower flooring professionals by providing exclusive benefits and tailored support.

Premium Plus Membership: Strategic Advantages for Just $299 Annually

Designed for professionals seeking to distinguish their business and achieve peak performance, the Premium Plus Membership is an investment in success, offering exclusive benefits beyond the foundational support of the complimentary Premium Membership. For an annual fee of $299, Premium Plus members unlock a suite of strategic advantages:

Increased Exposure: Gain a competitive edge with prime listing placement on our Dealer Locator and special recognition on the WFCA website, enhancing visibility.

Exclusive Access: Access premium content, legal advice, specialized resources, educational opportunities with access to the WFCA University and members-only events tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities of the flooring industry.

Tailored Guidance: Benefit from direct engagement with WFCA executives through our quarterly mentorship program, designed to provide personalized support in navigating industry challenges.

Special Discounts and Offers: Enjoy additional savings on essential industry programs such as the fcB2B Program, CFI Technical Certificate Program and the SEAL Leadership Academy, and exclusive rates on hotels located in Dalton, GA.

"Transitioning to Premium Plus for just $0.82 per day is an investment in your business's future, offering unparalleled value," states Freida Staten, vice president marketing, communication and membership at WFCA. “We're providing a platform for growth, visibility and advocacy crucial for success in today's competitive marketplace. Our goal is to ensure every member can leverage these tools for their advancement."

Premium Membership: Foundation for Success at No Cost

WFCA's Premium Membership, provided at no cost, has been a cornerstone of its commitment to the flooring industry, offering key benefits such as educational webinars, discount programs on business services training, complimentary registration to The International Surface Event (TISE) and comprehensive communication tools, including monthly newsletters, email blasts, and the quarterly magazine, Premier Flooring Retailer. This foundation supports a broad range of professional development and business expansion needs.

In today's competitive marketplace, seizing opportunities for growth and advancement is essential. By joining the Premium Plus Membership, you'll gain access to exclusive benefits and resources tailored to elevate your business to new heights. Together, we'll pioneer new paths of excellence and leadership within the flooring sector. Visit the WFCA Membership page today to discover more and be a part of our journey.