DALTON, GA -- The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) proudly announces the induction of Jeffrey King into its prestigious Hall of Fame for 2024. King, Special Counsel at Jones Walker and WFCA attorney since 2000, has been a transformative force in the flooring industry, making unprecedented contributions that extend far beyond his role as legal counsel. King now stands alongside an esteemed roster of industry trailblazers and visionaries who have earned this exclusive recognition. The induction ceremony was held during the welcome reception at WFCA's board meeting in Jackson, WY, on May 2nd.

King’s illustrious career spans over 30 years, during which he has played a pivotal role in shaping industry standards and advocating for the interests of independent flooring retailers. His legal expertise, coupled with his dedication to the betterment of the flooring industry, has earned him this prestigious honor.

WFCA Chair Sam O'Krent remarked, "It is my honor to nominate Jeff King for our Hall of Fame. During his tenure as legal counsel to the WFCA, Jeff went far beyond the traditional role, becoming a true champion for the industry's advancement on multiple fronts. His extraordinary dedication and commitment were evident in his keen insights and expertise in navigating complex legal landscapes, ensuring compliance, and shaping industry standards. Additionally, Jeff led numerous webinars and provided invaluable legal assistance to individual members, demonstrating a passion for the success of retail flooring dealers that extended well beyond his legal responsibilities."

One of King's most significant contributions to the WFCA was negotiating the lucrative sale of the WFCA-owned Surfaces trade show, in 2000. This strategic move retained benefits for the WFCA and its members, enabling the organization to survive and thrive. Under his guidance, WFCA membership soared from 1,200 to 12,000 members, representing 95% of all independent retailers in North America. Additionally, he helped establish the Floor Covering Education Foundation to address the industry's skilled installer shortage and oversaw the acquisition of CFI and fcB2B.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, King's leadership and dedication were instrumental in helping WFCA, its members and the entire flooring industry navigate critical challenges. His proactive approach to crisis communications and advocacy ensured the industry's needs were addressed in relief legislation. King answered hundreds of questions from individual WFCA members regarding requirements, conditions and changes to the PPP loan as well as Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. Working alongside Lobbyit, WFCA's lobbying firm, King helped craft and tweak legislation and helped members better understand legislation once passed.

King has also actively lobbied for industry issues in Washington, D.C., addressing trade policies, tariffs, regulatory burdens and workplace safety. His advocacy efforts have raised significant awareness among government officials about the flooring industry's challenges and needs. His leadership within trade organizations fostered growth and innovation, ensuring WFCA's resilience and expansion.

Beyond his professional contributions, King is a frequent lecturer at floorcovering events and provides pro bono legal aid to community organizations. He works with the Maryland Special Olympics, teaching special needs children to swim and is actively involved with Gold Coast, a Down Syndrome organization in Florida, demonstrating his commitment to civic duty and community support.

WFCA CEO Scott Humphrey remarked, "Jeff King's induction into the Hall of Fame is a testament to his unparalleled commitment and contributions to our industry. His wisdom and guidance, as a dear friend and a professional, have profoundly shaped the WFCA. His legal acumen and advocacy have enabled us to thrive and make a lasting impact on the flooring sector."

Reflecting on this honor, King expressed his heartfelt gratitude and humility, stating, "I am profoundly honored and humbled to be selected for the WFCA Hall of Fame. Throughout my career, I had the privilege of collaborating with exceptional leaders like Scott Humphrey and Chris Davis, as well as many remarkable individuals who embody America’s entrepreneurial spirit. Together, they have built and grown incredible businesses. I must honestly say that I have received far more from the WFCA than I could ever repay."

King and his wife, Luba, have been dedicated members of the WFCA community. Their unwavering support and involvement have significantly shaped the industry, and their legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

Please join us in congratulating Jeff King on this well-deserved honor and celebrating his exceptional contributions to the flooring industry.