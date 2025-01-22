DALTON, GA -- The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) announced that Deb DeGraaf, co-owner of DeGraaf Interiors, has been named the recipient of the 2024 Luminary Award. She will be formally honored at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at the WFCA booth (#2413) during The International Surface Event (TISE) at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

The Luminary Award recognizes individuals who positively impact those around them through mentorship, visionary leadership and outstanding service to the flooring industry. “Deb embodies everything this award represents,” said Scott Humphrey, CEO of the WFCA. “She is an inspirational leader, a tireless advocate for the flooring industry and a heartfelt friend to everyone she meets.”

“Deb DeGraaf is a visionary leader whose influence reaches far beyond her organization, reshaping the entire floor covering industry," said Sam O'Krent, WFCA chair. "Her unwavering commitment to progress, paired with her renowned 'GSD' (getting 'stuff' done) approach, exemplifies a leader who envisions transformative change and makes it happen. Deb's efforts have created a lasting legacy of innovation, mentorship and positive impact across our industry.”

Leading with Vision and Innovation

Founded in 1993 by DeGraaf’s father, Daryll DeGraaf, DeGraaf Interiors has evolved from a one-person operation into a thriving enterprise with more than 50 employees. In 2007, DeGraaf and her brother, Dean, purchased the business, guiding the company to become a top 50 specialty flooring retailer and a member of the National Floorcovering Alliance (NFA).

Now celebrating its 30th anniversary, DeGraaf Interiors specializes in premium flooring and countertops for commercial, builder and residential clients. Under DeGraaf’s leadership, the company fosters a culture of mentorship and professional growth, ensuring each team member can excel. In 2023, DeGraaf was honored with Mohawk’s Regional Edge Retailer of the Year Award, underscoring her dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Jeff Meadows, president of residential sales at Mohawk, shared his admiration: "Deb is an extraordinary leader, amazing businesswoman, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is a vital member of our floor covering community who has unselfishly volunteered thousands of hours to help create opportunities for other dealers and make the entire industry better. She and her husband Mark's zest for life and adventure is second to none and wonderfully contagious for many couples -- especially golf, where she regularly outdrives and beats Mark. I have known Deb for 25 years and can honestly say she makes people’s lives better just by being in their lives.”

Adding to this praise, Ben Liebert, executive vice president of Shaw’s Residential Division reflected on his own experience with DeGraaf: “Deb was the first customer I met when I started at Shaw in January 2024. Her welcoming, sincere and direct approach has strengthened our partnership and personal friendship. DeGraaf’s commitment to giving back and people-centered leadership makes her a trusted advisor and role model in our industry. On behalf of the Shaw family, I’m thrilled to congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition.”

Giving Back to the Industry

DeGraaf’s commitment to strengthening the flooring labor force is evident through her involvement with the Floorcovering Education Foundation (FCEF), a nonprofit established by the WFCA to address the industry’s skilled labor shortage. As WFCA chair at the time of FCEF’s inception, she was a founding member who rallied industry stakeholders to support the Foundation’s mission. Now serving as FCEF chair, DeGraaf continues to champion initiatives that empower current and aspiring flooring professionals.

Demonstrating her commitment to cultivating a skilled workforce, DeGraaf Interiors hosted a pioneering pilot program in partnership with FCEF, offering scholarships, hands-on instruction and the possibility of tuition forgiveness. By encouraging other retailers to replicate this model, DeGraaf amplifies her positive influence across the industry -- exemplifying the leadership honored by the Luminary Award.

A Legacy of Family and Faith

DeGraaf credits her success to a deep personal faith and the values instilled by her father. She nurtures a family-oriented work culture, emphasizing honesty, integrity and compassion.

“When it comes to having a business partner who is also family, it can be tricky,” said Dean DeGraaf, brother and business partner. "But not for me -- because I have my Ace, Deb. She's forward-thinking, grounded and never rattled. She's well-spoken, well-connected and always knows her team has her back. What stands out most is Deb's genuine care for doing the right thing, knowing that the person she'll ultimately answer to is our Father in Heaven -- and that's what really matters.

“In over 15 years, Deb and I haven’t had a real argument,” he went on to say. “She stays in her lane, and I stay in mine. We laugh, learn from mistakes, share a hug and get right back to work. With 1000% trust and love, having her as my business partner is a blessing.”

Today, DeGraaf Interiors operates in three locations across Michigan and has recently expanded its corporate headquarters. Alongside modernized showrooms and cutting-edge training facilities, DeGraaf remains focused on uplifting others -- a principle at the heart of the WFCA Luminary Award.