DALTON, GA -- The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) proudly announces Michael Faust (posthumously) and Chad Ogden as co-recipients of the Tom Jennings Champion Award for outstanding achievements in the retail sector. The prestigious award, named after industry legend Tom Jennings, recognizes Faust and Ogden for their exceptional service, positive attitude, and commitment to customers and community.

With over 45 years dedicated to the industry, Faust, founder of Carpeting by Mike, has left an enduring impact on customers, communities and the flooring profession. Faust's remarkable journey began at 22 with an unconventional entry into the flooring industry sparked by a simple act of generosity. While working the night shift as a garbage man, he observed a team installing floors, offered to help and founded Faust Carpet Center in New Richmond, WI, six months later.

Faust's infectious smile and laughter became synonymous with his approach to business and life. After selling the business three years later, he transformed his house into a workspace and continued to work as an installer while raising his three girls. In 2004, Carpeting by Mike in Somerset, WI, emerged as the next chapter in Faust's entrepreneurial journey, showcasing his resilience and passion for the flooring trade.

Faust's success reflects relentless effort, dedication and a focus on perfecting his craft. Countless hours were spent enhancing skills, ensuring customer satisfaction and staying ahead of industry trends through education at Mohawk University, the World Floor Covering Association and other notable institutions.

Guided by a set of core beliefs encompassing humility, honesty, ethics, continuous learning and a steadfast commitment to doing what is right, Faust devoted his entire life to aiding others globally. He traveled to Peru, Guatemala, The Dominican Republic and Greece, teaching his trade and making a positive impact. Locally, he extended his generosity by dedicating his time and resources to support neighboring communities, including building places of worship and remodeling homes for those in need. This commitment to his principles shaped a lasting legacy, evident in awards and initiatives such as "The Michael A. Faust Training Room" and "The Michael A. Faust Scholarship Fund." His beliefs were the guiding force behind a life dedicated to making a difference.

Following his passing, his daughter Typhannie Harker took on the responsibility of continuing her father’s legacy as the new owner of Carpeting by Mike in 2018. Reflecting on her father's journey, she emphasizes, “Caring, in my opinion, stands as the foremost reason for his success—his genuine concern for the customer, his care for friends and family, and his dedication to maintaining a sterling reputation have shaped him into the remarkable individual he was.”

“Carpeting by Mike is one of the stellar retailers in our industry, and it has been an honor and a privilege to partner with them through the past four decades," remarked Jeff Lorberbaum, Mohawk chairman and CEO. "Mike's unwavering dedication to excellence in the flooring industry has left an indelible mark through his commitment to the highest professional standards, customer satisfaction and product knowledge. His legacy lives on through the continued success and commitment to excellence demonstrated by Typhannie and the entire Carpeting by Mike team.”

Faust is being recognized for his contributions to the flooring industry and the indomitable spirit and values that shaped his remarkable journey. His laughter, infectious smile, and commitment to excellence will forever resonate, leaving an enduring positive imprint on all who knew him.

Chad Ogden, the visionary founder of QFloors, established the prominent flooring software company in 1999, propelling it to the forefront of the industry. From his early days contributing to his father's flooring stores at the age of 12, alongside his brother Trent, Ogden's journey evolved from handling warehouse tasks to delivering furniture and measuring homes for flooring projects.

Despite these hands-on experiences in the flooring industry, Ogden’s fascination with computers led him to pursue a degree in Computer Engineering, marking the beginning of a successful decade in the tech field. After achieving the position of director of engineering at a cutting-edge mass spectrometer firm, Ogden returned to the flooring industry with a mission to revolutionize flooring software.

Dissatisfied with the lack of progress in the field, he conceptualized QFloors overnight and developed the software in a few months. The software's first installation in an Ogden store marked the commencement of QFloors' journey as a transformative tool in the flooring industry. This success prompted QFloors to offer the software to other dealers, leading to the prestigious "Best of Surfaces" award for Technology at the 2013 Surfaces Expo in Las Vegas.

Ogden, recognized as a beacon of integrity and a role model for leaders, has consistently demonstrated a commitment to living and teaching correct principles. His leadership style cultivates a culture of ownership, accountability, empowered stewardship, responsibility, inclusion, and alignment, inspiring confidence throughout the organization.

Les Moore, senior advisor at HGGC LLC, highlights Ogden's commitment to correct principles: "I have had the opportunity to work with and associate with some of the best leaders and managers in the world. Chad is one of them. He is a role model for all of us because of his commitment to living and teaching correct principles."

Ogden's commitment to customer service is not just a philosophy; it's a daily practice. From answering customer calls during peak times to working tirelessly to resolve technical issues, his hands-on approach resonates with customers and employees. The company's success is a testament to Ogden's exemplary integrity and work ethic, making him a standout leader in every circumstance the company faces. According to employee Jim Love, “Chad wears his passion, desire, and willingness to help on his sleeve. QFloors is the company it is today because every employee works hard for Chad and what he has built. There's undeniable respect for him, not just as the owner, but for the person he is.”

Beyond his professional achievements, Odgen is a committed family man, having been married to Christy for 35 years and has three children. Ogden’s involvement as a member of fcb2b, serving in leadership roles throughout the years, further highlights his commitment to the industry.

Today, QFloors' success is defined by its dedicated team and a customer-centric approach, guided by Odgen's principle: "It's making other people and other businesses successful; that's what we're all about, and I think that defines our success."

Scott Humphrey, CEO of WFCA, underscores the organization's commitment to the success and profitability of independent flooring dealers: "The Tom Jennings Champion Award celebrates individuals like Michael Faust and Chad Ogden who exemplify the values and commitment to excellence that are at the core of our organization's mission."

Join us in honoring Michael Faust and Chad Ogden, the Tom Jennings Champion Award recipients. The award ceremony, where Typhannie Harker will graciously accept the honor on behalf of her father, Michael Faust, is scheduled for January 24th at 3:30 pm in the WFCA booth #2413 at The International Surface Event (TISE). This event promises to be a highlight, recognizing their outstanding contributions and dedication to the ideals that define excellence in the floorcovering retail experience.