Denver will unveil the QuotaPRO Series at The International Surface Event (TISE) 2025 in Las Vegas, NV. As an innovative full-sized CNC router on the market, the QuotaPRO sets new standards in productivity, precision and efficiency for the stone fabrication industry, according to its manufacturer.

The QuotaPRO lineup features two models tailored to meet the diverse needs of fabricators:

QuotaPRO 4200: With an impressive X-axis length of 14 feet and a working area of 110 square feet, this model maximizes capacity while maintaining a compact footprint of just 335 square feet.

QuotaPRO 3350: Perfect for shops with tighter spaces, this model offers an 11-foot X-axis, a 77-square-foot working area and a footprint of only 236 square feet.

Ergonomics and Safety

Designed to be the most compact machining center in its class, the QuotaPRO delivers the best ratio of work area to machine footprint. With thoughtful features like a free front aisle, minimal side overhang and high-impact SHI ABS covers, operators enjoy full visibility and control while ensuring workplace safety.

Enhanced Productivity and ROI

The QuotaPRO dramatically improves shop productivity, enabling operators to fabricate:

Four kitchens/day with the 3350

Six kitchens/day with the 4200

In addition to higher throughput, QuotaPRO ensures quality consistency, reduced labor demands and cleaner safer working conditions.

Reliability and Affordability

Built with premium components, the QuotaPRO boasts industry-leading precision, reliability and longevity. Despite its advanced features, it remains competitively priced compared to U.S. and other Italian machinery. Additionally, Denver offers U.S.-based support with a team of experienced technicians.

Financing Options

To make ownership easier, Denver provides flexible financing, including zero-down payment options and quick approval within 24 hours.