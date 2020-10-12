SOLON, OH -- In celebration of National Indoor Air Quality Month, Tarkett, a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring, is bringing together leading voices from the A&D community for a series of free webinars. Termed the “Learn.Give.Breathe. Series,” the discussions will highlight the importance of healthy indoor spaces for their inhabitants. To take the celebration even further, Tarkett has partnered with Breathe DC for its Breathe EASY Project to help establish healthy home environments for families with asthmatic children. For every webinar attendee, Tarkett will donate 25 square feet of its asthma and allergy friendly®-certified flooring to a Washington, D.C. area family in need, and AAFA will have it professionally installed.

“The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates Americans spend roughly 90 percent of their time indoors, where the concentration of some pollutants can be more than double what one would experience outdoors,” said Roxane Spears, vice president of sustainability at Tarkett North America. “National Indoor Air Quality Month is a great opportunity to take stock, as an industry, of the various ways our material choices can impact indoor air quality, and also to give back by supporting the Breathe EASY Project in helping families identify and remedy potential asthma and allergy triggers within their homes.”

The month’s programming with include the following:



CEU: Improving Indoor Air Quality in the Built Environment

Presented by Tarkett, this course will provide a general overview of how indoor air quality (IAQ) is defined and quantified today and how poor IAQ can impact the health and safety of occupants. The course will also identify common contributors to poor IAQ and specifically look at how Total Volatile Organic Compounds (TVOCs) play an important part in understanding IAQ. As part of a strategy to improve IAQ, participants will be introduced to modern flooring systems that focus on reduced TVOCs and the certification programs available to better evaluate and choose healthy, durable flooring products.



Organization credit:

AIA Learning Units: 1.00 LU/HSW

IDCEC Credit and Designation: 0.1 HSW

USGBC: 1 GBCI CE Hours