SOLON, OH -- Tarkett, a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, plans to host 10 local events throughout the country to complement its participation in other national tradeshows. As an extension of the company’s philosophy, Tarkett Human-Conscious DesignSM, the events will give Tarkett a chance to connect in person with customers who choose not to travel this tradeshow season.

The theme for IGNITE 2021 is “Designing the future. Brilliantly.” Throughout September and October, Tarkett will share its latest product introductions, sustainability advancements and design tools during the one-day IGNITE events. Programs will take place in Tarkett’s private showrooms and other local venues, as well as online.

“While we’re excited to participate in national shows this year, we recognize that some of our customers aren’t ready to travel,” said Jeff Fenwick, president of Tarkett North America’s commercial division. “The local IGNITE events give us an opportunity to connect with customers in a way they’re comfortable with, whether that’s in smaller, in-person meetings, or virtually. Staying true to our philosophy of Tarkett Human-Conscious Design, this approach supports the safety and wellness of our teams and customers, while allowing us to share our latest innovations with industry partners."

Tarkett’s latest soft-surface and resilient products will be on display, including: Modern Refinement Collection, Meta Firma Collection with Tick Studio Inc., and Corollary + Spin-Off with Jhane Barnes. The team will also share a new digitally printed luxury vinyl tile, created in collaboration with designer Tara Headley.

Additional topics will include the new Tarkett Floorprint program, which simplifies transparency by organizing all sustainability certifications and data in one convenient document. Designers and clients will also have an opportunity to interact with Tarkett’s new Brilliance Digital Color System, which makes it easy to coordinate color selections across materials, even while working remotely. Finally, the company will unveil a new digital tool created in partnership with HOK that helps designers and clients create a variety of workspaces that support neurodiverse teams.

IGNITE 2021 events will be held in the following locations:

Dallas, TX September 16

Denver, CO September 29

Nashville, TN September 30

San Francisco, CA September 30

Chicago, IL October 5

Orlando, FL October 6

Seattle, WA October 6

Atlanta, GA October 14

Boston, MA October 14

Charlotte, NC October 14

To attend a local IGNITE 2021 event and other virtual programming, visit the registration site.