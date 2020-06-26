CERSAIE Announces Decision to Postpone 2020 Fair to September 2021 & Launches Busy Schedule of In-Person & Virtual Events Starting this Fall

The organisers of Cersaie have worked hard to explore the possibility of holding an international level trade fair, but they have had to recognise that the general conditions determined by the Covid-19 emergency make it impossible to organise an event that would come up to the show’s usual quality standards.

One of the key strengths of Cersaie is its international profile. One third of exhibitors are non-Italian companies from 40 different countries; more than 47% of attendees in 2019 (around 50,000) were international visitors. But although business activities have gradually been reopening in many countries during the two months since the original deadline for participation established in the programme for 2020, many exhibitors and professional visitors have indicated that the global situation does not yet allow them to commit to the levels of investment and planning required to take part in Cersaie. Attention and respect for the interests of the global clientele who represent the show’s most important asset therefore prompted the decision to skip the 2020 edition.

Given the desire to continue to improve the quality and international value of the exhibition, attention is now focused on the next appointment of Cersaie 2021, which will be held in Bologna from 27 September to 1 October.

A packed programme of events will be held during the fifteen months between now and the next edition of the show. Among the various physical initiatives, the Press Cafés will be presented on Monday 28 September in Sassuolo, then on 9 November the Palazzo dei Congressi in Bologna will host a conference dedicated to the healthiness of ceramics in the design of residential and architectural spaces. These events will be accompanied by online activities focusing on topical issues for the world of ceramics and bathroom furnishings.

Ahead of the 2021 edition of the show, construction work is continuing on the Contract Hall, the space in Hall 18 dedicated to creating links between the world of ceramics and new product areas such as kitchens, outdoor design, indoor and outdoor finishes, lighting technology and home automation. It will also be the setting for Archincont(r)act, the area dedicated to high-quality world-class architectural firms.

Cersaie 2021 is also at work on another important new initiative: combining a renewed physical exhibition with an immersive digital experience aimed at promoting and expanding participation by exhibitors and visitors.