Listen to the full podcast here: Your browser does not support the audio element.

To listen to more podcasts, click here.

The trend of transforming polished stone surfaces into honed finishes or vice versa is gaining traction, according to Jacqueline Tabbah, Vice President of International Stoneworks in Houston.

Tabbah explained that the demand for such changes is evident in both commercial and residential settings.

"Taking polished finishes to honed or vice versa, honed to polish, I've been seeing an uptick in this request commercially and residentially," said Tabbah. "It does link a lot into new stone installations, and sometimes a restoration and a new installation don't always go hand in hand."

One notable project in Austin, TX, involved a black granite wall initially installed with a honed finish.

"The owner decided, 'I don't like it. I want this polished,'" Tabbah said. "When you have a color stone like black when it's honed, not only is it not shiny, it's more of a matte finish, but also it's more gray in color, and when you polish a stone you not only bring out the shine, but you also make the color pop."

The process to correct the initial installation mishaps included stripping misapplied sealers and paint, grinding with diamond-impregnated pads, and finally crystallizing to achieve the desired polish.

Image courtesy of: Jacqueline Tabbah

In another case involving white marble, Tabbah described how inconsistencies in finish led to a comprehensive re-honing of the surface.

"It's super difficult to do, trying to match one honed finish to another. It's not easy to begin with," said Tabbah. "Acid washing as a method of honing is not something we really like to do, just because it's so hard to make consistent and look right."

The challenges extend to outdoor installations as well, such as at a cemetery plot where lippage on a vertical marble surface needed correction.

"Grinding lippage on a vertical surface is not easy. It's easier on a floor where you have the weight of the floor machine," Tabbah said. "This was a little trickier, because we're literally using the force of the arm to grind and remove a lip."

For homeowners looking to update their kitchen countertops without a complete replacement, Tabbah sees an opportunity.

"I don't necessarily want, or I cannot afford, totally new countertops, but I want a different look," she mentioned, highlighting the appeal of changing a polished surface to a honed one. However, she cautions that the transformation requires meticulous work, especially around edges. "You have to address not only the countertop but the edge of the countertop, because it's kind of funny to have a honed countertop with a polished edge," she added.

Tabbah emphasizes the importance of client satisfaction in these transformations.

"I always just make sure I make it clear that it's not that marble does not etch. It's just maybe less visible," said Tabbah, noting the nuances between polished and honed finishes. Her approach ensures that while the aesthetic is altered, the material's integrity and functionality are maintained.