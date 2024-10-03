Listen to the full podcast here: Your browser does not support the audio element.

Donatoni Macchine, founded over 60 years ago by Luca Donatoni’s grandfather, has grown from a small service company to a global leader in stone processing machinery. Located in Verona, one of the world’s most important marble and granite production hubs, Donatoni continues to push the boundaries of technology. Donatoni, now the sales manager and part of the family-owned business, shared how the company’s groundbreaking CNC bridge saws revolutionized the industry in the early 2000s. What started as a simple idea for a more precise and efficient machine has led to a product line that includes some of the most advanced stone processing equipment available.

“My father had the idea of producing a CNC bridge saw with a rotating head,” said Donatoni. “It was a great idea because the machine became much more precise, faster, and flexible in production.”

Donahue discusses the company's excitement for Marmomac, where they will showcase fully automated systems, including robotic slab handling and cutting solutions. These innovations address industry challenges like labor shortages by enhancing efficiency and productivity. The booth will feature 12 machines, software demonstrations, and a live marble sculpting demonstration using a robot.

“We have a fully automated solution that we're going to present,” said Donahue. “From slab storage, automatic retrieval of the slabs to a cutting solution, table being loaded with robots, and then unloading with a robot.”