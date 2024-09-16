Listen to the full podcast here: Your browser does not support the audio element.

To listen to more podcasts, click here.

In this conversation, Jason Kamery and Jennifer Richinelli of Stone World discuss recent and upcoming events related to the stone industry.

Jennifer shares her experience from a recent study tour in Utah organized by the Natural Stone Institute, highlighting the educational sessions, company visits, and networking opportunities. She mentions that the trip was well-organized and beneficial for both learning and connecting with others in the industry.

Jason then notes that Jennifer will soon be traveling to Marmomac, an event she looks forward to each year.

They also mention that their colleague, Beth Miller, is currently in Brazil gathering content for their publication, and they plan to share her experiences once she returns.

Looking ahead, they discuss upcoming industry events in September, October and November, including a notable one in Dallas and Jason's participation in a Boston event focused on tile for Total Solution Plus, which also impacts the stone sector.

The conversation wraps up with plans for the next year and the anticipation of upcoming events like Tise. They express excitement about ongoing projects and look forward to future content and industry developments.