Marmomac will return to an in-person trade fair for the celebration of its 55th anniversary. The international stone show, held annually in Verona, Italy, with the exception of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will welcome visitors from September 29 to October 2, 2021. The following is an inside glimpse as to what will take place during the show.

SW: What should exhibitors and attendees expect to see at Marmomac 2021?

Are there any new show features that visitors should know about?

EA: Exhibitors and attendees are welcome to Marmomac 2021 to meet again together with the professionals of the lithic sector. More than 750 exhibitors from 39 foreign countries are already registered for the exhibition, and will occupy the nine pavilions and four external areas of the Veronafiere fairground. People who are coming to Verona will once again experience the first exhibition for the natural stone supply chain, with the opportunity to discover the unmissable news, projects and updates of the sector. Visitors will have the chance to deepen their knowledge of machinery and technologies for the processing of marble directly with the producers, to analyze the consumable products for the processing of stone and to talk with the representatives of the construction and real estate field, who offer stone and marble solutions for public and private purposes. Furthermore, starting with this year, people who won’t be able to travel to Verona, will have the chance to follow the events taking place in the fairground remotely. Streaming through the “event” section of our new portal, Marmomac Plus, which is a digital tool created earlier in 2021 to keep professionals all over the world in touch with participants and initiatives at the September show attended in person.

There is much news for the next edition. First is the new layout for The Italian Stone Theatre exhibition with theme “Time In Stone,” which will be hosted for the first time in the Halls 11 and 12 to offer visitors an exploratory path responding to the needs of architects and designers, as well as those of technicians and distributors. Another one is the novelty concerning the format of the events program. Marmomac, since years synonymous with training and culture, presents this year the new Marmomac Talks area. The scheduled event will take place in three areas set up in strategic points in Halls two, seven and 12. This will allow everyone attending the trade fair in person the chance to move around easily and take part without causing crowds. People coming to Verona should expect the exhibition to be held in accordance with the highest safety standards as envisaged in the Safety Business plan, which is constantly updated on the basis of government dispositions. At the same time, Marmomac will respond to the need to resume doing business during an in-person event that will also welcome incoming international buyers thanks to scouting efforts already set in motion by ICE-Italian Trade Agency.

SW: What are some reasons you would give to encourage members of the stone industry to attend the show in person?

EA: First of all, the need to resume doing business as in the past years -- all the professionals in the stone sector who experienced digital edition fairs during the past year complained about the lack of personal connections. Natural stone is something that people want to see and touch with their hand.

Furthermore, Veronafiere guarantess that the exhibition will be held with the highest safety standards as envisaged in the Safety Business plan.

SW: Are you offering a virtual component for those we can’t make the show in person?

EA: For those who won’t be able to experience the physical fair, Marmomac activated at the beginning of 2021 a portal dedicated to natural stone professionals as a place providing access to every initiative linked with the event, including attendance in person at the main show. Marmomac Plus is a virtual showcase for the entire international market. It allows companies taking part to promote their products and projects, as well as present events and opportunities to meet other members of the leading natural stone community.

SW: What steps has Marmomac taken to ensure the health and safety of all those who do attend this year’s show?

EA: Veronafiere implemented a series of safety business measures in response to the health emergency. Moreover, there will be two swab points during the exhibition -- one next to the Cangrande Gate and the other at the Re Teodorico Gate -- for all those people who don’t have a valid Green Pass to access the exhibition center.

Inside the perimeter of Veronafiere, another swab point will be set-up to assist foreigner exhibitors and visitors who need an antigen or molecular swap test in order to return to their country.