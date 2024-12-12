CARLSTADT, NJ -- In celebration of the 26th anniversary of the Pantone Color of the Year, for the first time, Pantone will promote the color in events and experiences all over the world. From New York and London, to Shanghai and Mumbai, Pantone will be sharing public spaces and color events that will make Pantone Color of Year 2025, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse, accessible for all.

Pantone’s ﬁrst stop on its international tour was at the lastminute.com

London Eye on Thursday, December 5, 2024. In a world-ﬁrst for Pantone, the iconic attraction unveiled the Pantone Color of the Year 2025 by lighting up the London skyline.