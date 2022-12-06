Pantone has named Viva Magenta 18-1750 2023 Pantone Color of the Year. An unconventional shade for an unconventional time. It comes in a shaded red tone, a brave, fearless and pulsating color that sends a message of inclusiveness -- welcoming everyone with a rebellious spirit. It is inspired by cochineal red, one of the oldest and most precious natural dyes with strong and brilliant characteristics, rooted in the primordial world and reconnecting us to the original matter.

“In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real,” said Leatrice Easeman, executive director, Pantone Color Institute.