EXMORE, VA -- New Ravenna, a premier designer and manufacturer of mosaics for residential and commercial installations, is pleased to present Aurelia and Hydrangea, two classic floral designs that incorporate Very Peri, Pantone’s new Color of the Year. The mosaics include Rhodolite and Ametrine Sea Glass™, which is a proprietary finish to New Ravenna. The glass has been tumbled to replicate the smooth glass found at the beach, buffeted by decades of waves. Very Peri is the first time that Pantone has created a new color to illustrate their notion of how 2022 would be best represented.

“At New Ravenna, we have always loved the creativity of working with beautiful color combinations to craft mosaics that replicate our natural world. Very Peri is a hue of periwinkle often found in flora, and never fails to induce a smile,” Cean Irminger, New Ravenna creative director, says of the new color. “The color is fresh and joyous, and surprisingly neutral. We love that Pantone has introduced this color because it has a hopeful premise that correlates to spring and new beginnings.”

Sea Glass™ mosaics from New Ravenna can be installed on walls and floors, indoors and outdoors.