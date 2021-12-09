Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri is a dynamic shade of periwinkle blue with an invigorating violet red undertone that blends the fidelity and constancy of blue with the energy and enthusiasm of red.

Very Peri is a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through. As we emerge from an intense period of isolation, our notions and standards are changing, and our physical and digital lives have merged in new ways. Digital design helps us to stretch the limits of reality, opening the door to a dynamic virtual world where we can explore and create new color possibilities.

With trends in gaming, the expanding popularity of the metaverse and rising artistic community in the digital space, Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri illustrates the fusion of modern life and how color trends in the digital world are being manifested in the physical world and vice versa.