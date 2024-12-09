CARLSTADT, NJ -- Pantone, the global color authority and provider of professional color language standards and digital solutions for the design community, introduced

PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse, an evocative soft brown that transports our senses into the pleasure and deliciousness it inspires as the Pantone Color of the Year selection for 2025. A warming rich brown hue, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse nurtures with its suggestion of the delectable quality of cacao, chocolate and coﬀee -- appealing to our desire for comfort. “Underpinned by our desire for every day pleasures, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse expresses a level of thoughtful indulgence,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director Pantone Color Institute. “Sophisticated and lush, yet at the same time an unpretentious classic,

PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse extends our perceptions of the browns from being humble and grounded to embrace aspirational and luxe. Infused with subtle elegance and earthy reﬁnement, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse presents a discrete and tasteful touch of glamour. A ﬂavorful brown shade, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse envelopes us with its sensorial warmth.”

There is a growing movement to align ourselves more closely with the natural world. Characterized by its organic nature, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse honors and embraces the sustenance of our physical environment. Imbued with authenticity PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse ﬁnds harmony and balance between the demands of modernity and the timeless beauty of artful creation.

“The everlasting search for harmony ﬁlters through into every aspect of our lives, including our relationships, the work we do, our social connections and the natural environment that surrounds us,” said Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute. “Harmony brings feelings of contentment, inspiring a positive state of inner peace, calm and balance, as well as being tuned in with the world around us. Harmony embraces a culture of connection and unity,

as well as the synthesis of our mental, spiritual and physical well-being. With that in mind, for Pantone Color of the Year 2025 we look to a color that reaches into our desire for comfort and wellness, and the indulgence of simple pleasures that we can gift and share with others.”