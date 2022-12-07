DALLAS, TX -- Responsible for creating a brand that is all about style, Daltile’s lead product designer continually has her finger on the pulse of the leading design news whether it is from New York Fashion Week’s top designer runways, Italy’s globally-renowned Cersaie show floor or Pantone’s recently announced 2023 “Color Of The Year — Viva Magenta!”

“Pantone’s Viva Magenta is vibrant and energetic,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design for the Daltile brand. “It is a color that exudes positivity.”

“As a derivative of red, Viva Magenta is a powerful relaunch of a classic color, associated with so many deep feelings,” said Grilli. “Pantone has selected a color that combines tradition with vibrancy and innovation.”

“Daltile’s Berry in the new Stencil collection is a tile expression of Pantone’s Viva Magenta. I love pairing Berry with another Daltile color in the Stencil collection, Mint. This pairing adds a beautiful color blocking to a space’s design. I like the power of the contrast; it is really a mood booster!” (As seen in the room scene above.)

“If a homeowner or designer is featuring Pantone’s Viva Magenta as a pop of color in a space through fabric, accent pillows or a sleek vase, I would definitely backdrop it with a nice neutral floor such as Daltile’s Enlite Illuminate. This type of a pairing is lively, yet balanced. The Viva Magenta accent lends a burst of energy that is grounded by Enlite’s neutral hue for a pleasing overall harmony in the room.”