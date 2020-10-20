MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Cambria, the nation’s leading American-made, family-owned provider of natural quartz surfaces, shares pairings of its signature designs with the newly announced Benjamin Moore Color of the Year 2021: Aegean Teal -- an intriguing blue-green. An annual celebration of color, the Benjamin Moore Color of the Year is the result of a yearlong exploration into design, art, fashion, cultural, and environmental influences around the globe.

From its library of over 3,500 shades, North America’s favorite paint, color, and coatings brand Benjamin Moore carefully curates a Color Trends palette that balances modern-day relevance with long-lasting appeal. At the center is one special hue that defines the palette and the moment: the Color of the Year.

Benjamin Moore selected First Light, a soft, airy pink, as its Color of the Year 2020. This year, the brand gravitated toward soothing, sunbaked tones that create an emotional connection with one’s surroundings. Never has it been clearer that the home is a place of comfort, restoration, revitalization, and rejuvenation, and the need to find simple moments of joy has become paramount.

Cambria similarly offers an exclusive palette of 200+ industry-leading designs, which are available in two finishes—Cambria Matte™ and high gloss—both of which deliver optimal performance.

Think Montgomery™, one of Cambria’s popular designs that’s rising in the charts, which blends soft whites, ivories, and creams with subtle, understated notes of an Aegean Teal-like color. When paired together, Montgomery is the perfect hard surface design to work with Aegean Teal.

Or Cambria’s neutral Sanibel Shoreline™ designed with world-renowned Gensler design firm, which features a pearl-gray base sprinkled with light and warm speckles and tiny hints of black dots. The terrazzo-like style pops against a backdrop of an Aegean Teal-like color without overpowering a space.

The soothing movement of Cambria Whitby™, which offers an elegant light crème brûlée background with gentle marbled gray flow that adds subtle, yet intriguing depth and character, reinforces the idea that home is a place of revitalization and rejuvenation, especially when paired with a coordinating Aegean Teal accent.

A versatile design, Cambria Gladstone™ offers a modern marble alternative with a soft misty gray background contrasted against dark prominent and fine movement that gives designers and homeowners the confidence to make a statement with Aegean Teal knowing that Gladstone will easily fit into any design scheme or style.

As part of its Color Trends palette, Benjamin Moore curated 11 other soothing and sunbaked shades that pair well with Aegean Teal, like warm and peaceful Potters Clay, rich and velvety Amazon Soil, timeless and elegant Muslin, and lush and sumptuous Silhouette.

Cambria quartz surfaces feature unparalleled strength and are crafted from the purest natural materials on Earth. They combine both design and durability—are nonabsorbent, can be safely disinfected, and are maintenance free—for a lifetime of elegance. Cambria surfaces are NSF-51 certified, so they’re food safe; are scratch and stain resistant against common household items like coffee and wine; and are backed by Cambria’s transferable Full Lifetime Warranty.

Cambria offers a Benjamin Moore paint match tool for design inspiration here, and to order a sample of Cambria’s Montgomery, Sanibel Shoreline, Whitby, or Gladstone designs, visit here. Additional Cambria and Benjamin Moore Color of the Year imagery is available for download here. For more information on Cambria, please visit CambriaUSA.com or follow along on social media with the hashtag #MyCambria.