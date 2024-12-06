New Ravenna, a premier designer and manufacturer of mosaics for residential and commercial installations, has introduced its Reverie collection -- composed of three one-of-a-kind mosaics that celebrate the natural world. The hand-crafted mosaics have been created in glass for vertical installations. Each custom mosaic exemplifies New Ravenna's distinct ability to interpret ideas into brilliant tapestries of durable imagery.

Midnight Floral was inspired by Dutch still life painting of the 17th century. The deep Obsidian black glass background with its absence of light allows the floral elements to appear illuminated. Each leaf and flower was collected locally, dried and photographed to achieve photorealism in the mosaic.

Daybreak (pictured) was inspired by the glowing skies in the stained-glass masterpieces of Louis Comfort Tiffany. The luminosity and gracious movement of the Tiffany glass was created using the mosaic techniques of subtle color blending and andamento.

Canopy is a study in chiaroscuro. A fiscus elastica was photographed to create an abstract interpretation of the familiar house plant. The plant was back lit to create shadows with the leaves. By eliminating all color, the focus of the mosaic is on the interplay between positive and negative shapes created by the structure of the plant.

