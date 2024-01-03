Supreme tiles result from Casalgrande Padana’s research. They draw inspiration from rock salt crystallization, replicating its colors, consistency and shine. Nature’s precious masterpieces from sedimentary rocks from around the world are recreated in the porcelain stoneware tiles from the new Supreme collection. A fascinating journey to the center of the earth to discover the colors and tactile features of rock crystal, an element used since ancient times for its many benefits.

The Supreme collection comes in four colors (gray, dark, sand and taupe) and various formats and finishes. The 30x60cm format is 9mm thick and features a natural or grip finish. The 60x60cm and 60x120cm formats come with a natural, polished or Grip finish, while the 120x120cm format has a natural or polished finish as the large 120x278cm format (6mm thick). The polished finish further emphasizes the latter’s appearance.

Desaturated veining, harmonious crystal lattices, delicate transparencies and refined details come to life in an elegant palette. The colors range from light shades of the prestigious Fleur de Sel from the Algarve, Portugal, to the grays of Grey Brittany Salt and the black of the Kala Namak South Asian salt rock.

The elegant tiles from the new Supreme collection are perfect for the floors and walls of residential, public and commercial buildings, the contract furnishing, wellness and hospitality sectors, and even luxury yachts. Casalgrande Padana’s new collection is flexible and versatile. It’s ideal for creating exclusive furnishings and tiling accent walls, partition walls, sliding doors, countertops, cabinetry and tables. Moreover, the large formats and anti-slip finish make Supreme tiles perfect for creating a visual continuity between floors and walls, interiors and exteriors.

Casalgrande Padana porcelain stoneware tiles are guaranteed and certified. They are one of the most advanced and versatile solutions modern architecture offers. Like all Casalgrande Padana tiles, the Supreme collection is made solely with natural raw materials. These tiles are environmentally sustainable, non-absorbent, fire-resistant, non-allergenic and antibacterial. They are even self-cleaning, thanks to the Bios Ceramics® technology (available upon request). They are easy to lay and clean and withstand flexure, temperature fluctuations and seawater.

The new Supreme collection by Casalgrande Padana takes us on a fascinating journey to secret places, where the charm of natural elements inspires elegant spaces that evoke wellbeing and authenticity.

https://www.casalgrandepadana.com