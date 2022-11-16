The aesthetic of Gigacer’s new Elementa line celebrates the unpredictable beauty of nature -- reinventing the signs of the past with the help of technology. A material that evolves, forever transforming itself into something unique and inimitable, Elementa perfectly fuses the technicity and performance typical of Gigacer porcelain stoneware and the precision of researched and carefully considered digital design that perfects and enriches the product. The elegant and enveloping material that is Elementa conveys naturalness, welcoming warmth and a sense of relaxation.