The charm and intensity of marble, in its many forms, is the inspiration behind the Allure collection from Cotto d’Este. Six ceramic surfaces pay tribute to the luminous perfection of classical aesthetics devoted to elegance and harmony or to the more modern and sumptuous appeal of exotic marbles with striking colors and dramatic veining. Pure and intense interpretations in Kerlite laminated porcelain stoneware, large ceramic slabs with a thickness of just 6.5 mm that reach the impressive size of 120 x 278 cm.