Ann Sacks has added a new Herringbone mosaic to Canyon Lake by Studio McGee, one of four tile collections by renowned tastemaker, and interior and product designer, Shea McGee, that reflects her refreshingly original – and extremely relatable – approach to design. The collections pay homage to classic design and impart the timeless, livable luxury McGee has brought to her interiors for almost a decade.

The mosaic mirrors the same intriguing design elements as the earlier Canyon Lake collection introduced in 2023. The tiles exhibit an authenticity, with a tactile, engaging texture and shifting surface movements that imparts an acquired sensibility, yet with its porcelain composition, has the strength and durability to stand up to the rigors of everyday living.

Canyon Lake hails from Spain with a gentle, undulating surface, its visual effect heightened by an expressive palette of glazes adding to its dimensional depth. In-stock and competitively priced to appeal to a wide-ranging audience, with the understated sophistication to speak to myriad tastes and lifestyles, Canyon Lake is also comprised of 51% recyclable content making it an ecologically thoughtful choice.

“From hand-carving to kiln-firing over olive branches, the authentic process of Old World tile delivers each piece its own individual texture, coloring and rustic edges,” said McGee. “It's those unique characteristics from tile to tile that make them so special and what makes them so beautiful displayed together. I was inspired by this visual migration of the eye when the light bounces off hand-formed tile’s texture and years of client feedback requesting softer edges and subtler variation. The Canyon Lake collection bridges organic, textural movement with a streamlined perspective.”

McGee’s meaningful and deeply personal approach to interior design is based upon her own experiences and life’s journey that has resonated with consumers in a truly authentic way. Her tile designs are one example of how she weaves design elements with storytelling to bring forward realistic, achievable ways to create spaces that speak to personal preferences. Through her expansive body of work, McGee has created a toolbox of choices from which consumers can develop rooms of sophistication with confidence.

“One of the perks of my job as a designer is that I spend a lot of time shopping and hearing feedback from clients about what they like and do not like about the selections for their homes,” continued McGee. “I make mental notes about gaps in the market or what products transition well between design aesthetics. I’m often tasked with bridging the Studio McGee style with the wants and lifestyle choices of the client. I use those experiences to inform the product design process and imagine the many ways our tiles could be applied across a wide spectrum of styles.”

The Canyon Lake 12- x 12-inch herringbone mosaic is offered in six gloss shades – Antique White, Dusty Rose, Midnight, Mist, Sea Salt and Stone – each selected by McGee for the collection. The 2- x 6-inch and 4- x 4-inch field tiles and the 1- x 8-inch quarter round trim are also offered in a matte finish. “The individual color names say a lot about my inspiration for the palette and what they will bring to a home,” said McGee. “When conceptualizing this collection, it was important to me that the tiles could be easily mixed and matched across styles for a collected look. There are limitless possibilities because of the range of colors and range of styles making it a natural fit for everything from a kitchen backsplash to a mudroom floor or even in outdoor spaces.”

