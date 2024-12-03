Embracing beauty and understated sophistication, the Artifact Collection, from Anatolia, harmoniously blends the essence of simplicity with a guarantee of timeless elegance. The soft soothing hues brim with contemporary charm, infusing warmth and a welcoming ambiance into any space. The subtle gradients and textural variations weave a narrative of elegance and authenticity that will never go out of style.

Available in four colors (Dawn, Fog, Sienna and Umber) and three formats, each tile captures the raw beauty of natural stone with a hint of rustic elegance. Showcased as a sleek backsplash, an accent wall in a reading nook or floor paneling, the neutral palette serves as a versatile canvas that pairs effortlessly with classical to minimalist décor alike.

Whether for a modern loft or cozy farmhouse, these tiles transform a home into a sanctuary. Explore the Artifact Collection on visit www.anatolia.com.