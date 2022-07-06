I recently returned from a trip to Valencia, Spain. Not only was I excited to finally be traveling internationally again, it reminded me how much I love Europe for all of its historic architecture. While I was wearing my “tile hat” on this visit so to speak, representing Stone World’s sister publications Contemporary Stone & Tile Design and TILE, the beauty of natural stone surrounded me. Many of the streets in the city center are paved in Rojo Alicante marble and so many of the old buildings, such as churches and museums, were dressed with ornate stone detailing. It was a reminder that natural stone is not only visually appealing, but truly is durable and can withstand the test of time.

Of course, we don’t have to travel to Europe to recognize the inherent characteristics of natural stone. We have plenty of examples of prominent stone architecture here in North America, as well. In this edition of Stone World, we shine a spotlight on the new Charles Library at Temple University, recently constructed of Mesabi Black granite from Coldspring. You can read all of the details here.

In the coming months, we intend to highlight more stone projects, as well as the quarries that produce all of the wonderful varieties of stone that offer limitless possibilities in design. Be sure to regularly visit www.stoneworld.com, to view the latest features, news and industry happenings.