The Petra porcelain stoneware collection brings a modern twist to the warmth and beauty of quartzite, capturing all its power and charm. Delicate earthy and sandy shades, neutral and grey nuances and tones with a modern, natural design blend with the imperfections left by the passage of time. A collection that teams the elegant beauty of quartzite with the resistance and versatility of porcelain stoneware.
The Timeless Beauty of Natural Stone Meets Porcelain Stoneware’s Extraordinary Technical Features with the Petra Collection