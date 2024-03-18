Pietra Tiburtina is a porcelain stoneware collection in which relive precious Italian heritage full of charm and history comes to life. Fragments of stone gush from the cavities of ancient Tibur to take us on a journey through history. Widely used since the days of Ancient Rome as an ornamental and construction material, travertine or lapis tiburtinus, as it was once known, has maintained its unlimited potential throughout the centuries, inspiring artists and architects of every era.

Casalgrande Padana’s new Pietra Tiburtina collection comes in both a vein-cut version, which emphasizes the lengthwise layers of limestone, and a cross-cut version, with an antiqued finish also available, which highlights the subtle cloud-like effects and gives the tiles an aged flavor of times gone by. Both versions combine stone’s charm and porcelain stoneware’s sturdiness. Delicate earthy shades, beautiful streaks and a three-dimensional play of light and shadow give these tiles a texture full of charm and elegance. A tribute to travertine’s beauty and potential that becomes a canvas for architects and interior designers to unleash their creativity.

Sizes and finishes

The 120x278, 120x120 and 60x120 cm formats are 6 mm thick and have a natural or smooth finish. Conversely, the 60x60 and 30x60 cm formats are 9 mm thick and have a natural or smooth. The 60x120 cm format has a natural, smooth or ribbed finish. The 60x120 and 60cx60 cm formats are also available with a 20 mm thickness and an anti-slip finish, allowing them to be installed outdoors directly on sand, gravel or turf and be walked on immediately. Finally, the 30x30 cm mosaic tiles (with 5x5 or 5x15 cm pieces) are available in all four colors with a natural or smooth finish.

Pietra Tiburtina tiles fit into any style, making them perfect for the indoor and outdoor floors and walls of any architectural project. They can be used in residential and public buildings and the contract furnishing, hospitality and wellness sectors to give life to a vision of contemporary living. These tiles can also be used to create exclusive furnishings, partition walls, countertops, cabinetry, washbasins, shower trays, shelves and tables. In addition, the large-format versions can be combined with other Casalgrande Padana collections to create a mix ‘n match style or a more cohesive, seamless look.

Like all Casalgrande Padana collections, Pietra Tiburtina tiles are environmentally sustainable because they are made solely with natural raw materials. They are also non-absorbent, fire-resistant, non-allergenic and have antibacterial and self-cleaning properties, thanks to the Bios Ceramics treatment (available upon request). Moreover, they are easy to lay and clean and withstand flexure and temperature fluctuations, maintaining their beauty over time.