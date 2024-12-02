Geometric patterns, material details, hexagonal tiles suitable for use on both floors and walls, three-dimensional triangles, linear incisions and overlapping, low-relief surfaces combine to shape splendid décor elements with Fusion from Casalgrande Padana.

A trend that’s witnessing a revival in the world of interior design, able to add depth, a sensation of movement and a sophisticated touch to surfaces throughout the home: from the kitchen and living room to the bedroom and bathroom, as well as outdoor spaces.

Featuring elegant decorations, irregular, shallow grooves, sophisticated low reliefs, graceful, appealing veining effects, material and tactile textures, geometric and chevron patterns, three-dimensional surfaces create a sensation of movement, making them an ideal choice to embellish and bring character to all kinds of living spaces, creating areas with an authentic designer appeal.

Dating to the turn of the 1930s, the famous, timeless canneté or slatted wood, effect has been given an exquisitely modern twist that has brought it back to the forefront of décor trends. This delightful decorative element, composed of clean, simple lines in a vertical or horizontal pattern, is able to enhance décor looks and bring character to living spaces, shaping sophisticated ambiences replete with charm and elegance. Beautifully striking decorative details accompany all kinds of décor styles, from those with an Art Deco touch to more minimalist looks, as well as Scandinavian, classic, industrial chic and eclectic environments, blending smoothly throughout the home – from the kitchen to the living room, as well as bathrooms and bedrooms – to create trend-inspired settings with a light touch.

