COLD SPRING, MN -- Coldspring, a leading quarrier and fabricator of natural stone and bronze serving the architectural, memorial, residential and industrial markets, announced the addition of Joe Bahen as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Bahen will oversee Coldspring’s financial operations, focusing on driving long-term value through strategic financial planning, risk management and operational efficiency.

Bahen joins Coldspring after serving as CFO at Falcon National Bank, where he led financial operations, balanced sheet risk management, and all internal and external reporting requirements. Prior to that, he held senior finance positions at UnitedHealth Group, overseeing a $37 billion portfolio and leading financial planning and analysis across 26 markets. His extensive experience spanning multiple financial disciplines and leadership activities will be pivotal in driving Coldspring’s ongoing commitment to innovation, operational efficiency and excellence across its business operations.

“I am excited to join Coldspring and look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success,” said Bahen.“With Coldspring’s strong reputation for innovation and quality, I am eager to help lead the company in driving strategic financial initiatives, optimize operational efficiencies and support sustainable growth. I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to strengthen our financial performance while supporting the company’s commitment to excellence across all areas of the business.”

“Joe’s leadership will play a pivotal role in helping us live out our mission of being good stewards of all that God has entrusted to us while providing for the generational well-being of the people and communities we serve,” said Greg Flint, president of Coldspring. “As a member of Coldspring’s leadership team, his extensive background in finance and cross-functional leadership will be key as we continue to expand our capabilities and strengthen our position in the industry.”