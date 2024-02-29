Louisville Tile Distributors, Inc. (“Louisville Tile”), one of America’s largest and longest-tenured distributors of ceramic tile and related products, announced the promotion of Kristine Gaines as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Gaines offers a wealth of financial expertise and a proven track record within the company.

In her previous role as controller, Gaines was pivotal in the company's restructuring and growth initiatives. Her dedication, strategic vision, and overall commitment to excellence have consistently contributed to Louisville Tile's success. As CFO, Gaines will oversee financial operations, driving fiscal strategies and providing insightful financial guidance to support the company's continued growth and success.

Gaines enthusiastically stated, "I am honored to take on the role of chief financial officer and my strategy is simple – drive success and growth through continuous learning, collaboration and strategic financial decision-making. It is my goal to translate our financial strategies into increasing the value we provide to our customers and uniting our branches and internal organization.”

Dub Newell, Louisville Tile’s chief executive officer commented, “As CEO, I'm constantly striving to optimize our operational efficiency and drive growth. With Gaines's proven track record of financial acumen, strategic thinking and collaborative spirit, I'm confident we'll reach new heights. I look forward to collaborating with Gaines and our full leadership team to write the next chapter of our company's success story."

"Kristine Gaines makes history as the first woman CFO in Louisville Tile's almost 70-year journey,” stated Crosby Hall, chief administrative officer. “Her appointment marks a pivotal moment, ushering in a new era of inclusive and diverse leadership, acknowledging and embracing the invaluable perspectives and talents that women contribute to our organization."

Currently, Louisville Tile has 16 branches located in nine states: KY, IN, IL, TN, OH, IA, WI, MN and MI.