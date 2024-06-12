OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) will hold a webinar on quarry safety on Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 11 a.m. (ET). The session will be led by NAQAG chair Reid Kubesh of Coldspring and NSI CEO Jim Hieb, who will give an update on how MSHA and OSHA silica safety regulations are impacting quarriers and dimension stone fabricators.

NSI has been leading several efforts to address the impact of silica on the natural stone industry. This session will address the following:

Impact of government regulations on the quarrier segment.

Update on the impact of California regulations and ongoing federal efforts on the fabricator segment.

Impact of these regulations on natural stone.

What steps are being taken to assemble more science and research.

What silica training is available for companies who want to offer a safe working environment for their employees.

What quarriers can do to support ongoing silica safety efforts.

