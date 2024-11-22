Breton USA held an inaugural Open House last month at its showroom in Columbus, OH, which was hosted by Distinctive Kitchen. The event, which attracted approximately 20 attendees, was designed to be educational -- sharing information about Breton and its machinery, as well as discussing pertinent topics affecting fabricators today.

“The Open House was something Breton USA has wanted to do for some time now,” explained Jordan Huthmacher, Breton USA marketing and events coordinator. “Our headquarters in Italy has done them in the past at the factory, and we felt it was time to show a group of current and potential clients the capabilities of our machines at a high-production facility that is still family owned here in North America.”

Partnering with Distinctive Kitchen came about through the strong connection the machinery manufacturer made with the fabricator. “Distinctive Kitchen has been a client of Breton’s for a few years now,” said Huthmacher. “The idea of a showroom has been something we have worked on for some time. After meeting with a few different companies and discussing the possibilities, we felt Jon Rupert and Distinctive Kitchen were a great match for what Breton was looking for. Jon and his Breton direct salesman have spent a lot of time working together and created a great relationship to blossom into new endeavors. Breton USA is very thankful to have clients like Distinctive Kitchen.”

According to Huthmacher, Breton USA’s main objective for the Open House was to educate. “We discussed topics from OSHA to silica, technology, productivity, profitability and everything in between,” she said. “We did not want this to just be a come in, see our machines and leave type of event. We wanted to create an educational networking event where our attendees left feeling they knew more about Breton -- the past, present and future -- our machines and advanced technologies, as well as the industry.”

Among the highlights of the event were machine demonstrations led by Breton USA’s technician -- specifically, the Luxor Matic and its automatic head changing slab polisher. “This was a great way for our attendees to see in action many different machines and have the ability to ask both a technician and salesman questions they may have.”

Guests were also given a tour of the facility by Rupert, who was happy to open his doors for the event. Overall, Breton was extremely pleased with the results of its first U.S. Showroom Open House.

“This was our very first USA Showroom Open House and it was quite a success,” said Huthmacher. “We have already begun to plan another for Spring 2025. We are hoping to do two to three events a year -- changing clients, locations and topics as we grow our showrooms throughout North America.”