A commercial developer approached Leonard Malave, a third-generation Stoneman and representative for Stone Equipment USA, during a recent trade show explaining while he knows construction, he is not familiar with slab production but has a desire to open his own production facility. That initial conversation sparked more meetings, and eventually led to the newly built state-of-the-art fabrication shop equipped with an assortment of machinery from Terzago.

“We met this large commercial developer who builds condominiums, resorts, multi-housing units, etc.,” said Malave. “He was frustrated with imports and fabrication taking so long. He also wanted to use porcelain throughout the units -- not only for countertops, but also for slab showers and more ornate work throughout the common areas of the living spaces.”

When starting to work with a customer such as this, Malave explained he first visits with the customer to discuss what they are looking to do, what their shop looks like, or scout the location for a new shop. “I have to see what we have to work with, and we always have a preliminary conversation,” he said. “We talk about the primary market they serve or would like to service. What type of products they produce -- countertops, carvings/engravings, architectural stone products, showers, outdoors patios/pools, etc. I familiarize myself with what the customers currently are doing, which materials they are currently working with or would like to work with, what they like to do, see if whether it is a new shop or revamping an existing one, etc. All of this information is used to prepare a plan. We then present to the customers some options. Our goal is to provide the correct machinery in order to meet their needs. We always take this first step to familiarize ourselves with what the customers would like to do -- taking into consideration the location, and always keeping in mind how to increase production, reduce overhead, and to protect the environment and workers safety.”

In the case of the commercial developer, who is based in Alabama, there was a 12,000-square-foot building. “We provided the plan to optimize the space, and went to work,” said Malave, adding the facility outputs approximately 5,000 to 6,000 square feet per week, depending on the material being cut.





Taking into consideration what the customer’s “wants and needs” are to accomplish their goals, Stone Equipment USA provided and installed the following equipment:

Two Terzago Evolution 5-axis CNC saws equipped with a specialized tabletop to minimize any possibility of breakage

A 5-axis waterjet with a large table with CIT vacuum lifting equipment to load and unload

A Terzago Top 900 fully automated three-axis sink machine

An automated straight-line edge polisher with a conveyor system

Two CIT articulated arm jib cranes with CIT vacuum lifting equipment

“There is no reason any worker has to pick up a piece of stone by hand,” said Malave. “The CIT jib cranes are equipped with CIT vacuum lifting equipment and conveyors that enable the entire process -- from slab to finished product -- without having to lift anything by hand. Groves’ shop carts and transport carts enable us to safely move pieces from finished product to the finishing room and loaded on transport carts ready to go to the jobsite.”

In addition to being technically advanced to produce high volumes efficiently, the new fabrication facility was also built to be environmentally conscious. A water drainage system runs the entire work area and dirty water flows into a retaining tank that pumps the dirty water into the fully automated filter press water recycling center. Moreover, all the equipment processes with water in order to capture any dust.





“It is a fully automated filter press system,” said Malave. “It separates the sediment from water, then the water goes through a secondary water filter system and it is pumped back to each machine and work area.”

To ensure a clean, healthy, and comfortable workplace, a state-of-the-art finishing room is in place, according to Malave. “The finishing room is a completely enclosed air-conditioned room,” he said. “The walls are covered with vinyl sheets for easy cleaning and a barn door for easy access with larger projects. It is complete with drainage and equipped with our state-of-the-art ventilation system. Also, there is water, power, and air at several locations. Every piece goes through the finishing room for quality control – inspection, cleaning, sealing, touch-ups, hand fabrication, and anything else as needed.”

According to Malave, safety is a top priority when building a facility such as this. “We are always protecting the workers,” he said. “I was once one of them. This was built as a state-of-the-art fabrication facility that is devoted to protecting the environment and always taking the safety, health, and welfare of every worker into consideration.”

Malave admits there were a few challenges along the way when building the facility. “To build a facility of this magnitude you will encounter a few obstacles, however, it is the end result that matters,” he said. “You have to push on.

“I grew up in this business,” Malave went on to say. “I have never done anything else. From 1996 to 1998, I built a state-of-art manufacturing facility with the first three CNC stone routers in the U.S. We encountered many obstacles and still provided 2,000 to 3,000 square feet a day. We ran 24/7. We learned a lot about the machinery, and the industry. Now we have the opportunity to share our knowledge and experience with others.”