A collection of some of the different items fabricators can use to handle stone material.

BB Industries

Having an efficient and productive stone fabrication business requires you to be able to move, position and store natural stone. BB Industries carries a full line of the Hercules Material Handling tools and supplies from hoppers, tables, clamps and storage racks, to dollies, carts, booms and other accessories.

www.bbindustriesllc.com

Groves Incorporated

Groves Incorporated has strong and safe stone storage and transportation systems. The company offers a variety of Transport Racks with different sizes and weight capacities to help bring the right rack to the right job. The TR4496 is designed for fabrication and transportation of finished products to the jobsite. It can hold up to 2,000 lbs. per side, with a total capacity of 4,000 lbs. To better move it around the shop, it has built in forklift hoops mounted on the sides and ends. If you don’t have a forklift, Groves offers an optional caster kit with four 8-inch roller bearing wheels for added mobility.

www.grovesglassandstone.com

Groves Incorporated

The Groves Incorporated Bundle Rack was designed to store stone bundles and has a capacity of up to 9,000 lbs. between two posts (4,500 lbs. per post). The Bundle Rack features 2-inch square tube posts and rubber post caps to safely store and protect bundles and slabs, and to better organize your warehouse. It comes with a heavy-duty powder coat finish to provide years of use and to protect your investment. To customize the Bundle Rack for your warehouse or shop, our packages come with 11-inch connector tubes for butting the bottom rails together for your desired storage rack length.

www.grovesglassandstone.com/

Miles Supply

This 5-ton Pellegrini overhead traveling crane pairs with Pellegrini's Top-Loader loading arm for moving slabs in and out of 20-foot cargo box containers. The arm's 4-ton capacity has a narrow profile from 500mm to 350mm and adjustable bridle positions. Suspension links for the lifting bridles applies to different crane types. Miles Supply is the distributor in North America for Pellegrini lifting and handling equipment. Cranes from 2- to 50-ton capacity are available.

www.milessupply.com

No Lift Systems

The award-winning "No Lift" is a revolutionary install device that is transforming the way 3cm granite and quartz countertops are installed. The benefit to the installer is that the cart does the injury inducing lifts and rotations that shorten an installer's career. It eliminates the common practice of sending "shop guys" to help install heavy and awkward countertops. The cart lifts the countertops to cabinet height using a remote control battery-powered actuator. Then the countertops are rotated safely into the horizontal position with the pivoting support frame and easily slid onto the cabinet.

www.NoLiftSystem.com

Omni Cubed

Omni Cubed products provide the help you need to accomplish more work, stay more efficient than ever and keep your crew safe. Wondering where to start? The Pro-Cart AT2, combined with a pair of Aqua-Jaw Carry Vise and a Sink Hole Saver, make the ultimate “starting kit” to keep your material safe while transporting over any terrain -- even up a flight of stairs. From fabrication to installation, Omni Cubed products work together to form the ultimate dream team to save your back, your material and your time.

www.omnicubed.com

Omni Cubed

The Pro-Lift Automatic makes loading and unloading simple and safe from any truck or van. Engineered for optimum stability and maneuverability, the unique design of the cart allows for a perfect controlled tilt -- the Pro-Lift Automatic does the heavy lifting for you -- keeping you, your crew and your material safe during installs. With the Pro-Lift Automatic, it really is “just that easy.” Let Omni Cubed help you share the load.

www.omnicubed.com

Salem Stone

Salem Fabrication Supplies, partnering with Groves Incorporated, brings you Heavy-Duty Shop Carts. These rugged, 4,000 lb. capacity carts are designed for use in your shop and/or warehouse. They feature four caster wheels, two rigid and two swivel, with brake – all rated at 1,000 lbs. each, and include ratchet straps to secure the load. These Heavy-Duty Shop Carts are also designed with a pull handle mounted on one end for maneuverability. Complete with a heavy-duty powder coat finish for long-lasting durability, these carts come with rubber mounted on the bottom and upright supports. The load height ranges from 48 to 72 inches depending on the model.

www.SalemFTG.com

Salem Stone

Salem Fabrication Supplies is your source for material handling equipment. Partnering with Wood’s Powr-Grip, Salem brings you a lifter specially designed to handle loads with textured surfaces – the MT1010T Manual Tilter 1500. Made to fit between tight vertical storage racks, this Powr-Grip vacuum lifter can handle stone and other high-density materials with rough surfaces or irregular shapes. It features 90-degree manual tilting, 10 specially designed vacuum pads and an impressive 1,500 lb. [680 kg] capacity. Additionally, this lifter’s individual pad shuts off to allow the lifter to attach to oddly shaped slabs. The MT1010T is a popular lifter in the stone Industry – perfect for stone shops and installing granite countertops.

www.SalemFTG.com

Weha

The Weha Welded Granite Fabrication Shop Cart has been redesigned to work with larger slabs that are being fabricated 65 inches and up. Traditional carts are not made to handle this height, as they will tip over much easier as the load gets higher. Total wheel base width is 28 inches. This additional width allows the full weight load of the taller slabs to stay between the wheels, drastically reducing the possibility of flipping over. For standard slabs, it becomes the safest drywall cart/shop cart on the market. Hot dipped galvanized for years of use. Weight capacity is 2,000 lbs.

www.wehausa.com

Weha

The Weha A1500 Pneumatic Multipad Air Vacuum Lifter is the most versatile multifunctional stone vacuum lifter on the marker. It can be used in both vertical or horizontal position with a load capacity of 1,500 lbs. Each individual pad is rated for 300 lbs. This lifter will handle all the smaller panels, but will also work for full slabs, islands and typical fabrication shop use. This lifter can be configured several different ways. The frame and extensions are hot dipped galvanized and will last for 20+ years. The Weha A1500 Pneumatic Air Vacuum Lifter is an air Venture vacuum lifter.

www.wehausa.com

Wood’s Powr-Grip

The Wood’s Powr-Grip 8-inch Hybrid Hand Cup for flat surfaces (model number N4300) is ideal for anyone working in a stone shop or another environment where grit and abrasive particles are present. Or, step up in size to its big brother, the N5300, with its lifting capacity of 150 lbs. (68 kg). Other stone-friendly Powr-Grip models include: the N4000TS and N4950TS for flat textured surfaces; and the N5300CS and N6300 for flat or curved surfaces.

www.wpg.com

Wood’s Powr-Grip

Manual Tilter 1200 MODEL: MT810T

These Powr-Grip® lifters are ideal for use on stone and other high-density materials with rough surfaces or irregular shapes. Stand-alone vacuum package mounts remotely on a forklift or other hoisting equipment to maintain a narrow profile for handling stone between tightly spaced storage racks. Pad Shutoff Valves control airflow at specific pads, allowing operators to handle a variety of load dimensions and avoid holes in loads for the best grip. Basic tilt function allows for easy load movement from the vertical rack to the cutting table (and back again) when the pads are attached near the top edge of the load. Available in AC, DC or Air power systems. For exact specifications, see www.wpg.com or a WPG authorized dealer.

www.wpg.com