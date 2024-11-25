Cosentino has partnered with world-renowned interior designer Claudia Afshar for this one-of-a-kind collaboration. Founder and Principal of Claudia Afshar Design, this London-born Los Angeles-based designer, has created Ukiyo, a unique exploration of textures and geometric shapes that bring to life contemporary spaces endowed with linearity and depth. Ukeyyo in Japanese means living in the moment detached from the bothers of life. “The floating world.” With this collection step into a world where time stands still and the present moment is all that matters. Experience the beauty of living textures crafted by nature.

Ukiyo is available in five colors:

Bromo (pictured above): A dark gray shade inspired by slate featuring subtle faded graphics and a carefully crafted texture with a natural aesthetic.

Kreta: Inspired by cement, this design is even and controlled. It can create lighter or darker spaces.

Nacre: A cream shade characterized by subtle details from fine micro-concrete to lime plastering.

Rem: Its intricate design with brown and gray veining and hints of gold reflects the linear structure of Calacatta Lincoln marble.

Umber: This terracotta color features a natural reddish pigment creating a warm, textured surface that adds character to any space.

