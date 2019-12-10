CSTD News

Chattanooga’s “Best Interior Designer” to have her custom farmhouse featured on the “Let’s Chatt” show

December 10, 2019
Chattanooga, TN – Dawn D. Totty and her custom-designed farmhouse will be featured on WDEF News 12’s “Let’s Chatt” show in upcoming repeated segments.  Dawn’s Local Business Spotlight segments will air back-to-back, beginning Monday, December 9 and continuing until Friday, December 13.  Viewers can tune in to her interview during 5:00-6:00 AM and 6:00-7:00 AM, central time.

Just in time for Christmas, Jess Raby of the “Let’s Chatt” show, was given a tour of the award-winning designer’s modern farmhouse.  In addition to sharing her Jasper Highland home, Dawn and Jess sat down for a valuable and insightful interior design chat. 

“What a special treat it was to have the folks from the “Let’s Chatt” show at our farmhouse!  I love sharing my design tips with our Chattanooga neighbors, and Jess is like visiting with an old friend,” said Dawn.

