Chattanooga’s “Best Interior Designer” to have her custom farmhouse featured on the “Let’s Chatt” show

Chattanooga, TN – Dawn D. Totty and her custom-designed farmhouse will be featured on WDEF News 12’s “Let’s Chatt” show in upcoming repeated segments. Dawn’s Local Business Spotlight segments will air back-to-back, beginning Monday, December 9 and continuing until Friday, December 13. Viewers can tune in to her interview during 5:00-6:00 AM and 6:00-7:00 AM, central time.

Just in time for Christmas, Jess Raby of the “Let’s Chatt” show, was given a tour of the award-winning designer’s modern farmhouse. In addition to sharing her Jasper Highland home, Dawn and Jess sat down for a valuable and insightful interior design chat.

“What a special treat it was to have the folks from the “Let’s Chatt” show at our farmhouse! I love sharing my design tips with our Chattanooga neighbors, and Jess is like visiting with an old friend,” said Dawn.