Dekton Pietra Kode is the newest Dekton collection in collaboration with renowned designer and architect, Daniel Germani. Inspired by Italian architecture with an eye on the future, the collection reimagines three timeless Italian stones: Vicenza, Travertine and Ceppo di Gré. What’s more is that Carbon neutrality has been achieved for the entire life cycle of all Dekton® products. Pietra Kode is available in seven hues that complement cream, wood and taupe palettes.

www.cosentino.com/dekton/pietrakode/