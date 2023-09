The Silestone® Urban Crush collection is inspired by the different textures of the city and urban style, and is available in four new colors. Silestone® Urban Crush is created using Cosentino’s innovative HybriQ+ Technology, a sustainable manufacturing method which uses 99% recycled water, 100% renewable electric energy and incorporates a minimum of 20% recycled raw materials in its composition.

For more on the Urban Crush collection, please visit www.cosentino.com/usa/silestone/urban-crush/.