Cosentino and BT45 Launch Dekton BT45 Collection

Dekton by Cosentino announces a new line of kitchen door fronts with German luxury kitchen manufacturer BT45, known as the Dekton BT45 Collection.

Recognizing a need in the market for cabinetry and door fronts that can be perfectly matched to countertops and backsplashes, Cosentino and BT45 products can now be integrated seamlessly using Cosentino’s revolutionary Dekton Slim, the only ultra-compact surfacing material available in a 4mm thickness. Ideal for application in both the kitchen and bathroom, the Collection is available in 18 Dekton Slim finishes including Kelya (pictured above) Opera, and award-winning Trilium.

“We’re thrilled to partner with BT45 on the Dekton BT45 Collection,” said Patty Dominguez, Vice President of Architecture & Design Sales for Cosentino North America. “Since our first visit to their impressive facility in Germany, we’ve recognized such a strong alignment between our two brands — both family owned companies. We look forward to seeing the innovative ways our customers around the country use the collection, especially as monolithic, modular design continues to gain prominence.”

In addition to the launch of the Dekton BT45 Collection, Dekton by Cosentino will also become the exclusive surfacing partner for BT45 showrooms across North America.

Created from a sophisticated blend of raw materials from glass, quartz and porcelain, Dekton has a high resistance to UV rays, scratches, stains and thermal shock. Its durability and ease of care offer a wealth of applications, including flooring, facades, wall cladding, worktops, stairs and more. It is available in large format, which allows for seamless creative possibilities for architects and designers for both residential and commercial projects.