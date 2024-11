This marble design, available from Daltile, borrows its gorgeous greenish-blue (turquoise) background color from the striking mineral Amazonite found in nature. Thin random veins crisscross the surface, running through crystal clusters lending an additional touch of elegance. The 136- x 79-inch super jumbo sized quartz slab is available in both 2 and 3 cm thicknesses, with a polished surface. Suitable for use as walls or countertops.

Visit www.daltile.com for more information.