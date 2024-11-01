Inspired by travertine stone, Calligo embodies the natural essence of stone with the convenience and longevity of tile. Create a dimensional environment with the 12- x 24-inch fluted wall tile, which introduces a play of light and shadow, while the 15- x 30-inch floor tile and the 1- x 6-inch mosaic provide a modern backdrop to any space. Our proprietary technology, DEFEND powered by Microban, continuously fights the growth of up to 99% of bacteria on the surface.

