Step into rustic comfort with Rekindle™, a concrete look inspired by the restoring effects of a peaceful lifestyle. Large formats available in five earthy tones allow for a smooth, neutral look in large spaces. Add shape and dimension with coordinating 2 x 6 herringbone or canvas dot mosaic, each available in all five colors. Rekindle™ features both StepWise™ and Microban® technology, which makes this a perfect choice for outdoor living spaces and offers a lifetime of built in antimicrobial product protection that does not wash off or wear away.

