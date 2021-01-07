DALLAS, TX -- As part of Daltile’s ongoing digital and social media outreach, Daltile has partnered with well-known celebrity singer, songwriter and dancer, Jason Derulo, who featured Daltile products as the stage and backdrop for two of his recent music videos. Videos for his hit songs “Savage Love” and “Let Me Take You Dancing” were broadcast on Good Morning America and TikTok, and have been cumulatively viewed by over 65 million people. Derulo is officially part of Daltile’s new “Style Squad.” Style Squad is Daltile’s most recent influencer campaign, consisting of popular personalities who are fans of Daltile and have used various Daltile products in their own projects.

“Today’s consumers are heavily influenced by the opinions and projects of influencers, such as celebrities, designers, bloggers and media personalities,” said Amber Leigh Martinson, senior director of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation. “As a marketing-savvy brand, Daltile is leading our industry in utilizing key influencers such as Jason Derulo to reach consumers. We prominently feature these influencers’ projects on Daltile’s digital and social spaces, showing the consumer that Daltile is a big player in style and design, offering the fashionable, on-trend products that consumers want. This type of digital/social presence helps further set our Daltile retailers up for success with our products, by reaching and influencing customers before they even enter retailers’ showrooms.”

Derulo filmed both music videos in his own backyard entertainment area, which was stunningly designed utilizing the wrap-around-luxury of Daltile products. Derulo’s outdoor entertainment area includes a 75-foot pool, a bridge leading from the pool to a covered entertainment area, a built-in bar, multiple big screen televisions and a spa. Daltile products prominently featured include: Daltile’s Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces XL Slabs, Statuario; Daltile’s Absolute Black Granite, Natural Stone; and Daltile’s Uptown Glass, Mosaic Tiles, Hexagon, Ebony.

“Daltile’s stylish product line is luxurious enough to be included in the design of a celebrity home and also durable and functional enough to create a lasting outdoor paradise for entertaining guests -- and shooting some high-profile music videos too,” Martinson said.

For additional information on Daltile’s Style Squad, visit https://www.daltile.com/trend-hub/style-squad.