Sunstone features a dark gray background with white veining that creates a visual reminiscent of asteroids streaking across the sky. Darker gray patches throughout lend additional depth and mystery to the design. Available in 6mm with a matte finish. Ten feet, 6 inches long x 5 feet, 3 inches wide panoramic porcelain slabs. Suitable for floors, walls and countertops.

Sunstone is part of the Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces collections from Daltile. To view more options visit www.daltile.com.