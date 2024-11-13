INGOMAR, PA – The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) will hold a MemberConnect meeting on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 2 p.m. (ET). The meeting is designed to recap ISFA’s recent conference in Miami, FL, and to look ahead to 2025.

Highlights will include:

Annual Conference Recap

Meet New Board Members

Updates on Member Benefits and Bylaw Changes

Explore Committee Opportunities

Sneak Peek of 2025

The session will provide members the opportunity to connect with fellow members, ask questions and assist in shaping the future of its growing network.

Members can register here.