INGOMAR, PA – The International Surface Fabricator’s Association (ISFA) will hold its annual conference from November 6 to 8, 2024 in Miami, FL. An overview of the three-day event includes:

Innovate: Discover groundbreaking ideas and forward-thinking strategies from industry leaders. Get ready to redefine the way you approach your goals.

Fabricate: Dive into sessions designed to turn your vision into reality. Whether it's new skills, projects or products, you'll leave with tangible results and a toolkit for success.

Dominate: Empower yourself with knowledge and confidence as you network with industry thought leaders and gain insights that will set you apart.

To learn more and register, click here.

https://www.isfanow.org/index.php?option=com_jevents&task=icalevent.detail&evid=405