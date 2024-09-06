INGOMAR, PA --The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) and the Worktop Fabricators Federation (WFF) are excited to announce a partnership aimed at expanding resources, education and advocacy for surface fabricators across the globe. This strategic alliance will empower fabricators with the tools and support needed to excel in an increasingly competitive industry.

The collaboration between ISFA and WFF will bring a wealth of new opportunities to surface fabricators, including access to cutting-edge training programs, enhanced advocacy efforts and a broader network of resources. By combining the strengths of both organizations, the partnership will create a unified voice to address the challenges fabricators face in today’s rapidly evolving market.

Founded by a group of dedicated fabricators in 1997 and based in the United States, ISFA has a longstanding foundation in the surfacing industry as a trusted resource, providing education, standards, community, industry advocacy and other tools that foster growth and success for its members. Initially an organization focused on manufactured surfaces like solid surface and engineered stone, today ISFA represents fabricators and industry professionals who work with all kinds of materials, including stone.

Launched in 2020 and based in the United Kingdom, WFF’s objectives are to promote professionalism across the industry, including best practices, standards and regulations that foster health and safety in the workplace. The WFF is a unified representative voice for the industry on matters of industry-wide importance, including silica safety. According to the WFF website, there are more than 2,000 surface fabrication businesses in the UK, some of which are also ISFA members.

“We are thrilled to join forces with the Worktop Fabricators Federation,” said Marissa Bankert, executive director of ISFA. “Our goals are perfectly aligned, and this partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to support and elevate the surface fabrication industry. By combining our resources and expertise, we can offer unparalleled support to fabricators around the world.”

Key Initiatives of the partnership include:

Expanded Educational Programs: The partnership will introduce comprehensive learning modules covering the latest techniques, technologies and best practices in surface fabrication. These programs will be available to fabricators worldwide, ensuring consistent quality and innovation across the industry.

Global Advocacy: ISFA and WFF will work together to represent the interests of surface fabricators on a global scale. By advocating for fair regulations, sustainable and safe working practices, and industry standards, the partnership aims to protect and promote the interests of fabricators everywhere.

Resource Sharing: Members of both ISFA and WFF will benefit from access to a shared repository of resources, including technical guides, market research and industry insights. This collaborative approach will help fabricators stay ahead of trends and maintain a competitive edge.

“Partnering with ISFA is a natural progression for both of our organizations,” added Nigel Fletcher, operations officer at WFF. “Together, we are stronger and more capable of addressing the needs of fabricators, whether they are just starting out or are established industry leaders. This collaboration is about ensuring that all fabricators have the tools and knowledge they need to succeed.”