RICHMOND, VA --Luck Companies, the nation’s largest family-owned and operated producer of aggregates, announced that Richard Luck has been named as president of Luck Companies. With this announcement, the over 100-year-old company enters its fourth generation of family leadership.

"Throughout my life, many people, including my dad, have invested in my development, teaching me not just what we do but how we do it—with a culture rooted in care. This culture has always made us special, and I’m honored to steward and enhance it for the future. Ten years ago, we prepared for a major leadership transition by launching a succession program. Now, as that transition unfolds, I’m incredibly proud of the skilled, values-driven team stepping up. Their belief in our mission to ignite human potential ensures our work will continue to positively impact many lives,” said Richard Luck.

As the President of Luck Companies, Richard will oversee the work of the Finance, Human Resources and Growth departments. He will also oversee the work of the Luck Stone business unit.

Speaking about Richard being named President of Luck Companies, Charlie Luck, chairman and CEO of Luck Companies, said, “Having Richard by my side as we lead our century-old family business is one of my greatest joys. His unwavering commitment to our company’s values and our associates is inspiring - he continually seeks out ways to strengthen our culture and push the boundaries of what we can achieve. With his dedication to growth and excellence, we are not only carrying on our legacy but enriching it for generations to come. Our entire family is beyond thrilled for this new chapter, and Richard and I look forward to shaping an extraordinary future, together.”

Additionally, Doug Palmore has been named President of Luck Stone. In this role, he will oversee Luck Stone’s Central and Northern Region, Engineering and Operations Support, and Information Technology. John LeGore will transition to chief executive development officer, a role designed to maximize his experience and wisdom, advising a select number of future leaders across the company.

“As the leader of Luck Stone, Doug will continue to prioritize excellent customer service and ensure that we take care of our people, while continuing to grow our business in new and existing markets. I am looking forward to being able to mentor the next generation of leaders within our company and I could not be more excited for Doug and this next phase of my career,” said John LeGore, chief executive development officer.

Along with these leadership changes, Joe Carnahan was named chief growth officer and will oversee the leadership and creation of the company’s next strategic planning cycle, execution of the growth strategy and the South Carolina and Georgia operating regions.

John Pullen has transitioned to the role of chief enterprise strategy officer where he will continue to lead the company’s merger and acquisition work, the growth of Luck Real Estate Ventures and support the success of the company’s people-focused growth strategy and the strategic development work across the enterprise.

Speaking about this transition, John Pullen said, “Joe Carnahan is an outstanding people-focused leader and I’m looking forward to supporting him in his next phase of leadership at Luck Companies, as I take on a new role within the company, developing our associates and leaders across the organization. As our footprint grows, Joe will remain focused on the execution and our reason for growth – and that is the opportunities for our people, our customers and for the communities where we operate.”

Charlie Luck will remain as chairman and CEO of Luck Companies, supporting his son through the leadership transition and guiding Luck Companies towards fulfilling its mission to ignite human potential through Values Based Leadership.