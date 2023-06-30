CORAL GABLES, FL -- Cosentino Group, the Spanish global leader in the production and distribution of innovative and sustainable surfaces for the world of architecture and design, is pleased to announce that Patty Dominguez has been named the vice president of business development for Cosentino Americas.

Throughout her nearly 17-year tenure with the manufacturer – most recently serving as the vice president of A&D sales – Dominguez has played a pivotal role in elevating the brand by strategically cultivating new business opportunities with architects and designers. Her new position will be responsible for generating business development in all commercial channels, helping to spearhead Cosentino’s growth strategy for the coming years. She will also lead the brand’s entry into new revenue streams, including residential and commercial furnishings.

“I have always been a believer in generating authentic connections to drive business, which has allowed me to foster relationships with luminaries across the industry,” Dominguez said. “I’m grateful to be part of a family-owned company where the importance of relationships is deeply woven into its fabric – a company that supports and celebrates the great things that can be accomplished when authentic connections are made. But most of all, I’m honored to be part of a company that embraces the change required to become trailblazer at the forefront of the industry, and encourages that same spirit in its employees. This new role is a tremendously exciting challenge, and I’m honored to have the opportunity.”

In keeping with the deep relationships she has fostered across the industry, Dominguez will also be tasked with identifying new opportunities through national sales agreements, strategic partnerships with industry associations, sponsorships, and more. This includes the ongoing oversight of her brainchild, CNEXT Designers, an exclusive summit hosted by Cosentino that brings together top and emerging designers with best-in-class brands and editors for an immersive experience, with the third iteration slated for 2024.

“From our product development to strategic growth, we believe the only limit is your imagination,” says Eduardo Cosentino, president of Cosentino Americas and executive vice president of global sales. “Patty embraces this in every facet of her work, and I’m consistently inspired by the creativity she brings to our business development. The years ahead will mark some of the most exciting for Cosentino, and I’m confident Patty will be at the helm of many new chapters for us.”